A double standard on bigotry

President Biden’s upcom­ing visit to Saudi Arabia has provoked a rash of harsh commentary. While it’s appro­priate for writers to air pol­icy differences with the Kingdom, the tone and content of comments and political cartoons about Saudi Arabia are filling the press with rac­ist diatribe masked as po­litical commentary.

Biden has been excoriated for be­traying American values and sell­ing out his commitment to human rights to secure “Saudi oil.”

The daily political cartoons were even more vile—depicting racist Arab caricatures and Biden pros­trate before a fat robed Arab or Biden’s hand being grasped by an Arab hand dripping with blood.

While this hostility has been around for generations, what’s new is how it’s become publicly ac­cepted liberal discourse.

Four decades ago, I wrote a pa­per with Mowahid Shah, compar­ing Czarist Russian and pre-Na­zi German anti-Semitic cartoons with anti-Arab cartoons being published in major US papers in the 1970s and ‘80s. The fat Jewish banker was replaced by the fat oil sheikh and the blood-thirsty Jew­ish subversive became the Arab terrorist. The similarities in con­tent and form were striking: dark, sinister, hook-nosed men who had taken advantage of us, ab­sconded with “our wealth,” and were now holding us hostage to their evil intent.

In the 1980s, we were kept busy protesting many instances of this anti-Arab bigotry in films, political cartoons, and commentary.

Flash forward to the 2008 Dem­ocratic Convention, when the issue of dependence on oil was a regular applause line— with subtle but re­vealing differences in how it was raised. When speakers referred to “ending our dependence on fossil fuel” (a legitimate environmental concern), there would be applause. When they would decry “our de­pendence on foreign oil” (a legiti­mate concern about trade deficits), there would also be applause. But when a few speakers denounced “our dependence on Arab (or Sau­di) oil” the rafters shook with thun­derous applause. By giving the fuel an ethnicity or nationality, the speakers exploited a deeply held anti-Arab bias. To make it clear­er, one such convention speaker, a Western state governor, was quot­ed afterwards telling a group of visiting Canadians that when he railed against “imported oil” he didn’t mean Canadian or Mexican oil. He meant Saudi oil.

Around this same time, a liber­al Washington-based think tank sponsored a TV ad featuring a Gulf Arab in the foreground against a backdrop of oil wells. As Arabic music played, an announcer, in ominous tones, warned about the dangers that fossil fuels posed to the environment. We complained noting that if global warming was the target, why the music or the Arab? Why not target American oil companies?

We’ve learned to be mindful of anti-Semitic tropes. The same must apply to how we talk about Arabs, including Gulf Arabs. It is legitimate to raise serious poli­cy concerns about the environ­ment, trade, the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, or other human rights abuses. But it is unacceptable to use racist caricatures or bigoted stereotypes in making those legiti­mate points.

Regarding human rights, politi­cal pundits have spent weeks argu­ing that President Biden shouldn’t go to Saudi Arabia because of its human rights record. Meanwhile, there hasn’t been a single question raised about whether the Presi­dent should go to Israel or what demands he should make of Is­raeli leadership about the killing of American citizens, including an American citizen journalist, or their human rights record.

If current political discourse suggests that holding Israel to a different standard than other countries is a form of anti-Semi­tism, then shouldn’t the same met­ric be used when the victim group are Arabs? Shouldn’t we acknowl­edge that after our horrible hu­man rights record in Iraq and the civilian casualties resulting from errant US drone strikes, our moral outrage is marred by our own past and present actions?

We must all check our bigotry at the door when we write. There is a legitimate way to criticise US, Israe­li, and Saudi policies. While Amer­ican political commentators have become sensitive to the first two, they fall far short of the goal of fair­ness when it comes to dealing with Arabs. Calling a country “depraved” or using racist stereotypes to de­pict its people is wrong and should be rejected in our discourse.

Dr. James J. Zogby

The writer is the President of Arab American Institute