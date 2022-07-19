A pipe dream
The closure of Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC), the highest constitutional recruitment agency in Sindh, is mindboggling. The institution has been closed since March 2021. Had it happened in any other province, it would have caused an uproar. But unfortunately, no one bothers to notice the injustice happening in Sindh. It is deeply painful to witness the trauma of candidates and misgovernance in this matter by the provincial government. Regrettably, the Sindh government is doing nothing but pushing millions of candidates against the wall. Its ignorance of the plight of youth will cause irreparable damage to the province of Sindh and its people.
Actually, the Hyderabad circuit bench of the Sindh High Court has suspended the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) Act, 1989, in its present form declaring it ultra vires to the Constitution, and cancelled job test results of medical officers and Combined Competitive Exa-mination (CCE) held in 2018. Besides, the commission was also barred until it adopted mechanisms to induct transparency in its functions. The problem is that in order to gauge the transparency of an organisation, it needs to be allowed to work. In fact, the judiciary’s decision is appreciated as it is concerned about putting an end to corruption in the system, but the closure of the entire system, and that too for an unknown time period, is unacceptable. There could be other possible solutions to the problem. Students of Sindh are desperately waiting for the restoration of the SPSC.
Sorrowly, the hopes and dreams of the unemployed youth are being shattered and tattered. Why is there deafening silence on the part of the SPSC and the Sindh government?. The provincial government and its recruitment institution should wake up from their deep slumber and effectively fight their case to resume the SPSC along with ensuring transparency and meritocracy in the recruitment system and issuing joining orders to earlier recommendations of the commission.The government, if it is interested in saving the future of its youth, should ensure merit in recruitment. This can only be achieved by having checks and balances at the SPSC.
INSAF BROHI,
Sindh.