A pipe dream

The closure of Sindh Public Ser­vice Commission (SPSC), the highest constitutional recruitment agency in Sindh, is mindboggling. The institution has been closed since March 2021. Had it happened in any other province, it would have caused an uproar. But unfortunate­ly, no one bothers to notice the in­justice happening in Sindh. It is deeply painful to witness the trau­ma of candidates and misgover­nance in this matter by the provin­cial government. Regrettably, the Sindh government is doing noth­ing but pushing millions of candi­dates against the wall. Its ignorance of the plight of youth will cause ir­reparable damage to the province of Sindh and its people.

Actually, the Hyderabad circuit bench of the Sindh High Court has suspended the Sindh Public Ser­vice Commission (SPSC) Act, 1989, in its present form declaring it ul­tra vires to the Constitution, and cancelled job test results of med­ical officers and Combined Com­petitive Exa-mination (CCE) held in 2018. Besides, the commission was also barred until it adopted mechanisms to induct transparen­cy in its functions. The problem is that in order to gauge the transpar­ency of an organisation, it needs to be allowed to work. In fact, the ju­diciary’s decision is appreciated as it is concerned about putting an end to corruption in the system, but the closure of the entire sys­tem, and that too for an unknown time period, is unacceptable. There could be other possible solutions to the problem. Students of Sindh are desperately waiting for the res­toration of the SPSC.

Sorrowly, the hopes and dreams of the unemployed youth are be­ing shattered and tattered. Why is there deafening silence on the part of the SPSC and the Sindh govern­ment?. The provincial government and its recruitment institution should wake up from their deep slumber and effectively fight their case to resume the SPSC along with ensuring transparency and meritocracy in the recruitment system and issuing joining orders to earlier recommendations of the commission.The government, if it is interested in saving the future of its youth, should ensure mer­it in recruitment. This can only be achieved by having checks and balances at the SPSC.

INSAF BROHI,

Sindh.