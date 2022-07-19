After Punjab win, Imran takes aim at Chief Election Commissioner

ISLAMABAD – A day after his party got thumping victory in the by-polls of Punjab, opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan reiterated his resolve saying that the sole panacea to get the country out of the prevailing political and economic quagmire was to hold free, fair and transparent elections.

At the same time, he demanded resignation of incumbent Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja accusing him of being “incapable” to hold transparent and fair elections in the country.

Addressing his supporters through live broadcast after presiding over the PTI’s Core Committee meeting, former prime minister Khan claimed that the CEC did everything in his power to help ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) win in the by-elections. He did not even know that around 4 million voters were declared dead in the voter lists, he added

He warned that if the general elections were to be held in the same manner as the by-elections, then the crisis would escalate rather than decreasing because every attempt was made to defeat the PTI.

He stated that people were intimidated by the police and the state machinery was used in the by-polls but the ECP turned blind eye to these irregularities.

“Today, I want to thank the people of Punjab for reposing their trust in PTI, as the nation has moved toward Quaid’s vision,” he added.

He said that the people that have no ideology can never become a nation, as “imported government” was imposed under an external conspiracy, which was rejected by the voters. He claimed the people would not accept the slavery of others, “as we are now going to become a great nation.”

He said that an artificial political crisis was created during the PTI government, otherwise the economic survey of the government showed that the growth rate was increasing after 17 years. “Our government had created more jobs than all the governments despite the corona pandemic.”

He said that there was inflation at the global level but the opposition threatened them with an anti-inflation march. “We were taking Pakistan towards making an Islamic welfare state, as for the first time.”

He expressed his surprise that despite performing exceptionally well, the PTI government was overthrown under a foreign conspiracy. When the conspiracy was being hatched, then finance minister Shaukat Tarin and I had informed the establishment about the possible lethal consequences, he added.

EX-premier Khan accused that as soon as the corrupt political elite came to power, they amended the NAB law in order to get their alleged embezzlement and corruption cases cleared.

The PTI chairman announced that he would challenge the NAB amendment bill in the Supreme Court today (Tuesday), adding that the economy would go further downwards, “if right and timely steps were not taken.”

He suggested that the only way forward was to hold transparent elections in the country.

Khan made it clear that the genie of consciousness came out of the bottle and now it was next to impossible to bottle them again.

Talking about the alleged police highhandedness on May 25, he said that people broke the idol of fear, as they gave a clear message that now no one can decide the future of the country in a closed room.

He went on to say that he knew each of the police personnel who used teargas and tortured the women and children on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and they would be dealt according to the law.

Earlier, the PTI Core Committee endorsed an earlier decision of the party to nominate speaker provincial assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as the candidate of the chief minister of Punjab.

The Core Committee met under the chair of Imran Khan only a day after the PTI got a stunning victory in the by-polls in Punjab leading to snatching the throne of chief executive of the province from the jaws of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The second round of the election of the CM Punjab is set to take place on July 22 on the orders of the Supreme Court.

The meeting also directed the party’s lawmakers of Punjab Assembly to avoid unnecessary travelling within the country and stay in Lahore till the election of CM Punjab. Similarly, there would be a complete ban for MPAs on travelling abroad till that election concludes.

The committee decided that the party would focus on the by-polls and local government elections in Sindh after its victory in Punjab. It was also decided that the party would initiate membership drive countrywide and its organisational set-up would be completed at grassroots level soon.

The PTI Core committee meeting was attended by party’s Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Secretary General Asad Umar, and senior vice presidents Fawad Chaudhary and Dr. Shireen Mazari.

PTI’s Central Secretary Information Farrukh Habib, and additional secretary generals Aamir Mehmood Kayani and Umar Ayub Khan along with other members were also present in the meeting.