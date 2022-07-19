Our Staff Reporter

Allied parties will jointly decide about next general elections: Rana Sana

LAHORE – Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said Monday that PTI Chairman Imran Khan is levelling baseless allegations of election rigging despite being clear victory in Sunday’s by-elections in Punjab.

The minister was addressing a news conference along with Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb in Lahore on Monday night. He expressed the confidence that the PML-N coalition government ensured free, fair and transparent by-elections in the province.

The interior minister strongly condemned Imran Khan’s allegation on neutrality of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

He said that PM-N supports ECP in wake of these allegations which are meant to put ECP under pressure. He said that the former PTI government set new records of election rigging during its tenure.

To a question, Rana Sanaullah Khan said that allied parties will jointly decide about holding next general elections which will be free, fair and transparent like Sunday’s by-elections.

 

 

