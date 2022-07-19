ATC extends PTI leaders’ bail in ‘Azadi March’ case

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore extended the interim bails of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders until July 26 in the ‘Azadi March’ case.

The court also accepted Shafqat Mehmood’s plea for exemption from attending the hearing.

According to details, the Lahore ATC extended the interim bails of the PTI leaders nominated in multiple cases regarding the Azadi March on May 25, 2022.

A total of 42 cases had been registered against senior leaders and workers of PTI for inciting violence and clashes between the police and the PTI leader in the provincial capital.

The PTI leaders granted interim bail include PTI Central Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid, former energy minister Hammad Azhar, Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal, Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Musarrat Cheema, Andeeb Abbas and others.

It is to be noted that several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including former prime minister Imran Khan, Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry and others have been booked by police in various FIRs related to Azadi March.

 

