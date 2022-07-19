Agencies

Awareness walk arranged on World Population Day

FAISALABAD – The district administration, in collaboration with the Social Welfare Department, arranged an awareness walk to mark the World Population Day, here on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lt. (retired) Sohail Ashraf led the walk, starting from District Council Chowk and culminating at Kutchehry Bazaar Chowk, after passing through various roads including Khaleeq Qureshi Road and Faisalabad Press Club Road. The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans of importance of small family as well as problems of rapid increase in population. The deputy commissioner said that balance between resources and population was imperative for national progress and prosperity. Therefore, everyone should strive and play a role in overcoming the challenge of rampant population growth.

He said that the district government was following comprehensive policies for success of population welfare programmes. However, the public cooperation was imperative to control rapid increase in population. He said that fast increase in the population was swallowing available resources at high pace. Therefore, everyone should consciously follow the population welfare programme to overcome problems of education, health, poverty, unemployment, etc. Other speakers also highlighted the importance of family planning and appreciated the step of conducting an awareness walk regarding population welfare programme. District Population Welfare Officer Tayyabah Azam also informed the participants about departmental performance.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Fawad claims five govt MNAs in contact with PTI

National

Zain Qureshi not contender a for CM: SM Qureshi

National

Shireen Mazari says ‘recorder’ found in her bedroom

Islamabad

Pakistan reports 459 coronavirus cases, no death in 24 hours

Islamabad

Rana Sana’s statement political hooliganism: Sheikh Rashid 

Islamabad

Kashmiris observe ‘Accession to Pakistan Day’

Lahore

ATC extends PTI leaders’ bail in ‘Azadi March’ case

National

Power shortage increases load-sheading up to 8 hours

Entertainment

Thousands of Chinese tourists trapped in resort town after Covid shutdown

National

Three more matches decided in COAS Inter-Club Hockey

1 of 9,470

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More