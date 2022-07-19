Bid to smuggle wheat foiled; 1760 bags confiscated

RAWALPINDI – The Food Department Rawalpindi and Taxila police foiled bid to smuggle wheat and flour besides seizing 1760 wheat and flour bags, informed a police spokesman on Mon­day. According to him, the police also arrested three drivers and impounded three trucks. Separate cases have also been registered against the drivers while further investigation was on, he added. The authori­ties concerned had been directed to strictly monitor district’s exit points to con­trol wheat smuggling, he said adding, Deputy Com­missioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq had instructed concerned departments to strictly monitor the move­ment of wheat and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators. The spokesman said that all the exit points of Rawalpindi division were being monitored round the clock to control wheat smug­gling as the administration had set up 14 check posts at exit points of the four dis­tricts of the division to check wheat smuggling.