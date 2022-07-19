CDA sets up helpline to address water related complaints

ISLAMABAD – Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Monday said the injec­tion wells installed at various lo­cations in the city had recharged up to 10 million gallons water per day (MGD) amid recent rains.

According to CDA spokes­man, the federal apex agency in collaboration with Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) had estab­lished around 40 recharge wells in sectors I, H, F and G series to maintain ground water level.

The teams of CDA water supply department were monitoring the wells after every rain to properly accumulate and inject it under­ground after complete recycling and filtration. The water was sent underground after removal of im­purities and polluted elements, he added. Apart from this, he said, the work on installation of 60 new recharge wells was under­way to utilise maximum rainwa­ter to mitigate underground wa­ter level. The installation of wells was expected to complete in three to four months. The CDA admin­istration, the official said, had ap­pealed the citizens to avoid wast­age of water to make it usable for others. The department had iss8ued a helpline and Whatsapp number 0335-7775444 to ad­dress water related complaints