Agencies

CDA sets up helpline to address water related complaints

ISLAMABAD    –   Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Monday said the injec­tion wells installed at various lo­cations in the city had recharged up to 10 million gallons water per day (MGD) amid recent rains.

According to CDA spokes­man, the federal apex agency in collaboration with Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) had estab­lished around 40 recharge wells in sectors I, H, F and G series to maintain ground water level.

The teams of CDA water supply department were monitoring the wells after every rain to properly accumulate and inject it under­ground after complete recycling and filtration. The water was sent underground after removal of im­purities and polluted elements, he added. Apart from this, he said, the work on installation of 60 new recharge wells was under­way to utilise maximum rainwa­ter to mitigate underground wa­ter level. The installation of wells was expected to complete in three to four months. The CDA admin­istration, the official said, had ap­pealed the citizens to avoid wast­age of water to make it usable for others. The department had iss8ued a helpline and Whatsapp number 0335-7775444 to ad­dress water related complaints

More Stories
National

Fawad claims five govt MNAs in contact with PTI

National

Zain Qureshi not contender a for CM: SM Qureshi

National

Shireen Mazari says ‘recorder’ found in her bedroom

Islamabad

Pakistan reports 459 coronavirus cases, no death in 24 hours

Islamabad

Rana Sana’s statement political hooliganism: Sheikh Rashid 

Islamabad

Kashmiris observe ‘Accession to Pakistan Day’

Lahore

ATC extends PTI leaders’ bail in ‘Azadi March’ case

National

Power shortage increases load-sheading up to 8 hours

Entertainment

Thousands of Chinese tourists trapped in resort town after Covid shutdown

National

Three more matches decided in COAS Inter-Club Hockey

1 of 10,943

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More