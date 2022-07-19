Commissioner reviews arrangements for holding free, impartial LG elections in Dadu

HYDERABAD – The Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon, along with Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Pir Muhammad Shah, on Mon­day, held a meeting at Darbar Hall Dadu to review the arrangements for holding free, fair and impartial elections in the district scheduled on July 24, 2022.

The meeting reviewed at length the arrangements of holding the elections as well as maintenance of law and order situation and imple­mentation of the Code of Conduct of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) during the elections.

Addressing the participants, the commissioner emphasised the need for maintaining law and order situation, deployment of police and rangers at the sensitive and highly sensitive polling stations and imple­mentation of ECP Code of Conduct.

Except exercising the right of fran­chise, he informed that no one would be allowed to enter into the polling stations. No government employee should take part in the electioneer­ing campaign of any candidate and strict legal action would be initiated for those involved in violation of law, he maintained and added that effec­tive measures would be adopted for the protection of life and property of the people. The DIG Hyderabad Pir Muhammad Shah informed the par­ticipants that additional police force would be deployed in order to avert any untoward incident in the district. There would be complete ban on display of weapons and strict action would be initiated against the viola­tors, he said and added that except presiding officers, no person would be allowed to carry the camera or cel­lular phone inside the polling station.

The DC Dadu Syed Murtaza Ali Shah, who is also the acting District Returning Officer (DRO), briefed the meeting about the arrangements planned for smooth conduct of poll­ing process at the polling stations on election-day as well as security ar­rangements for maintenance of law and order situation in the district