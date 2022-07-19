COMSTECH to hold workshop on ‘Managing Science and Technology Parks’ in Sept

ISLAMABAD – The OIC Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Coop­eration (COMSTECH) has planned to organize an international train­ing workshop on ‘Managing Sci­ence and Technology Parks’ in the month of September.

The workshop is being ar­ranged in collaboration with Bilkent Cyber Technology Park, Pardis Technology Park, PAF-IAST Technology Park, and IC­CBS Technology Park and Tech­nology Incubation Centre.

According to an official of COM­STECH, this workshop will ana­lyze the path of development of an idea into a commercial product along with discussing the differ­ent models of accelerators, incu­bation centres and technology parks. Furthermore, the work­shop will focus specifically on training managers and personnel that run the technology parks.

Managers/CEO of technology parks, managers from incuba­tion parks, university based technology incubation centres, consultants, start-ups, ORIC in charge, Scientists, researchers, policy maker/government of­ficials, and academicians from the OIC countries can register for participating in the work­shop till July 31. The training workshop, scheduled to be held from September 7-8, will cover the topics including the growth of an idea and team: from idea to the end of incubation period; Product and market develop­ment, fundraising and commer­cialization; Accelerators: How to manage and support; Case stud­ies of different types of accel­erators and their development plan in Iran, Turkey and Paki­stan; Case study: Pardis Sum­mit Event; Pre-incubation and incubation; Graduation policies and post-incubation interaction; Publication: Success stories documentation; Different types of Tech parks (public/private), Assessment policies, financial, credit and investment services and marketing services in parks (national & international) and Case study of Pardis Technology Park: Planning, funding, govern­ment policies and execution.