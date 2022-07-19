COMSTECH to hold workshop on ‘Managing Science and Technology Parks’ in Sept
ISLAMABAD – The OIC Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) has planned to organize an international training workshop on ‘Managing Science and Technology Parks’ in the month of September.
The workshop is being arranged in collaboration with Bilkent Cyber Technology Park, Pardis Technology Park, PAF-IAST Technology Park, and ICCBS Technology Park and Technology Incubation Centre.
According to an official of COMSTECH, this workshop will analyze the path of development of an idea into a commercial product along with discussing the different models of accelerators, incubation centres and technology parks. Furthermore, the workshop will focus specifically on training managers and personnel that run the technology parks.
Managers/CEO of technology parks, managers from incubation parks, university based technology incubation centres, consultants, start-ups, ORIC in charge, Scientists, researchers, policy maker/government officials, and academicians from the OIC countries can register for participating in the workshop till July 31. The training workshop, scheduled to be held from September 7-8, will cover the topics including the growth of an idea and team: from idea to the end of incubation period; Product and market development, fundraising and commercialization; Accelerators: How to manage and support; Case studies of different types of accelerators and their development plan in Iran, Turkey and Pakistan; Case study: Pardis Summit Event; Pre-incubation and incubation; Graduation policies and post-incubation interaction; Publication: Success stories documentation; Different types of Tech parks (public/private), Assessment policies, financial, credit and investment services and marketing services in parks (national & international) and Case study of Pardis Technology Park: Planning, funding, government policies and execution.