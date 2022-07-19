Corona situation to be monitored on daily basis: CS

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has directed the health department to complete all arrangements and monitor the coronavirus situation on daily basis amid rising number of positive cases.

He gave these instructions while presiding over a meeting to review the situation of coronavirus in the province here at the Civil Secretariat on Monday.

The chief secretary said that protecting health and lives of people was most important for the government, adding that citizens should supplement the government’s efforts to eradicate corona and dengue. He said that the only solution to prevent coronavirus was precaution and vaccination. He appealed to the people to act responsibly and adhere to corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) including wearing masks.

The meeting decided to ensure implementation of the condition of wearing masks and to start a special campaign to raise awareness among people about corona and dengue.

Chairman of Corona Expert Advisory Group Prof Mahmood Shaukat gave a detailed briefing to the meeting. He said that vaccine was very effective against corona and there was an increase witnessed in Covid-19 cases due to the citizens who do not take precautionary measures. The health secretary, Lahore divisional commissioner and the officials of health department participated in the meeting.

1.68M PATIENTS BENEFITED FROM SEHAT CARD SO FAR: SECRETARY

Punjab Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan on Monday said that around 1.68 million people have so far benefited from indoor medical healthcare facility under the Sehat Sahulat Programme. In a statement issued here, he said that 1.36 million people received medical treatment from private hospitals and around 317,000 people were facilitated by the public sector hospital of the province.

So far, Rs36.14 billion had been spent on the treatment of people under ‘National Health Card’. During the last six months, around 1.15 million people got their medical treatment under the health card and Rs21.30 billion had been spent during the same period, he said.

As of yet, around 807 private and public sector hospitals have been empanelled with more than 78,000 beds capacity, he added.

The health secretary said that medical facilities were being provided for major diseases including dialysis, cancer, heart diseases, hernia, cataract, gynecology and other diseases under the Sehat Sahulat Programme.