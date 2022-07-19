Couple shot dead over old enmity

LAHORE – A couple was shot dead when they were sleeping on rooftop of their house in Shadi Pura area of Baghbanpura here on late Sunday night. Police said that a man shot dead his female cousin Farah and her husband Shehzad in Bhagbanpura area over old enmity. Avoiding the main entrance, the culprit used stairs to climb the house and sprayed bullets on the sleeping couple, who died on the spot. Farah earlier lodged an FIR with Section 324 against the accused Yasir. The couple left four children behind.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza orders police to bring culprit to book

Police said that police teams were after the runaway accused, Yasir.

CM SEEKS REPORT ON DOUBLE MURDER

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has sought a report from the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore about the murder of a couple in Baghbanpura area of Lahore. He ordered that the culprit should be brought to book without any delay and justice should be ensured to the victims. He extended sympathies to the heirs. Meanwhile, the chief minister expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the incident of a boat capsizing in Indus River at Sadiqabad. He extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and directed the administration to speed up the rescue operation to search for the missing persons. He said that all-out resources should be utilised for saving human lives. He also sought a report from the administration about the accident.