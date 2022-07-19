Court sends Dua Zehra to Darul Aman amid ‘life threat’ claims

A local Lahore court on Tuesday sent Dua Zehra to Darul Aman (shelter home) after she claimed that her life is in danger.

On Tuesday, Dua Zehra appeared before a magistrate’s court in Lahore and claimed that her life was in danger as her parents were threatening her. She also claimed that they used to physically abuse her in the past.

“My parents are threatening me with dire consequences,” she said and pleaded to the court that she wanted to go to a shelter home.

On this, Special Judicial Magistrate Rizwan Ahmed transferred Dua Zehra to Darul Aman and directed that no one can meet her without the court’s orders.

In this regard, the Darul Aman administration said that they provide foolproof security to all women living in Darul Aman, adding that the court will decide how many days she will stay in Darul Aman.

On the other hand, the Additional and District Court in Karachi has ordered to change the investigating officer of the case over the request of Mehdi Kazmi father of Dua Zehra.