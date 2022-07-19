CTP taking action against smoke emitting vehicles to prevent smog: CTO

MULTAN – Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Jalil Imran Ghalzai said that a special squad of city traffic police officials and environment department has been formed to ensure strict action against smoke emitting vehicles in order to prevent smog.

In this regard, different seminars and awareness sessions were being organized by education unit of CTP to create awareness among drivers about smog. The CTP officials told drivers in a seminar held here on Monday that smoke emitting vehicles causing environmental pollution which not only affect public health but also creating smog. On the other hand, the CTP and environment department squad launching crackdown against vehicles emitting smoke on daily basis and imposing fine on the vehicles, CTP Spokesman Muhammad Adnan said.

2 officials suspended

on negligence

Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel Monday suspended two officials of Agriculture Department for demonstration lethargy to keep record of plot of cotton and also served show cause notices to another two officers. According to Agriculture Department official sources, Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ateel visited Rangpur area of district Muzaffargarh. He inspected demonstration plot of cotton at farm of a farmer namely Mehr Abdul Hussain Taragar. Upon alleged negligence, the secretary agriculture south Punjab suspended inspector Talib Hussain and field assistant Mukhtiar Hussain. The officials did not manage record of the demonstration plot. He also served show cause notices to another two officers Assistant Director Abdur Razaq and Deputy Director Rana Habib ur Rehman. He also instructed officials to manage complete record of the plot. No lethargy will be entertained as Integrated Pest Management model is being followed to control pests. IPM model is very important as it will help farmers to economically. In case of any hot spot area, the officer concerned should take immediate measures, he directed.