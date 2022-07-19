DC reviews prices at district price control committee meeting

SIALKOT – A meeting of the district price control committee Sialkot was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner/District Price Controller Sialkot Maisam Abbas on Monday.

In the meeting, the prices of grocery and other essential items were re-fixed. The meeting was attended by Conveyor of District Price Control Committee Badar Zaman, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Musa Ali Bukhari, Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Murtaza, Assistant Commissioner Daska Amina, District Officer Industries Rashida Batool, General Secretary Anjuman-e-Tajran Sheikh Javed Haider, Joint Secretary Azim Akram, President of Grocery Association Sheikh Aqeel Kapur, Secretary Market Committee Malik Abdullah, Deputy Director of Agriculture Department Dr. Sajjad and others.

DC Maisam Abbas issued notification of new prices of food items after the meeting. According to the new rates, Basmati Rice (Super Kernel old) Rs. 245 per kg, Basmati Rice (Super Kernel new) Rs. 215 per kg, Daal Chana (big size) Rs. 200 per kg, Daal Chana (small size) Rs.186 per kg, Daal Masoor (big size) Rs. 285 per kg, Daal Masoor (small) Rs.300 per kg, Daal Maash washed Rs. 324 per kg, Daal Maash unwashed Rs. 288 per kg, Daal Mong unwashed Rs.160 per kg, White Chana (big size) Rs. 265 per kg, Black Chana (big size) Rs.190 per kg, Black Chana (small size) Rs.182 per kg, Baisan Rs.188 per kg, Flour bag as per food department policy, ghee as per government policy, Sugar 85 rupees per kg, Milk 100 rupees per kg, Yogurt 115 rupees per kg, Mutton Rs.1100 per kg, Beef will be available at Rs.550 per kg. Similarly, the price of Roti Rs.10 per kg weighing 100 grams while naan will be available at Rs.15.