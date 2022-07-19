PR

Easypaisa launches credit score visibility feature for customers

ISLAMABAD    –    In a move that will reshape the way consumers get access to digital financial services, Easypaisa, Paki­stan’s leading digital payments app, has launched an industry first Credit Score Visibility feature for its users. This innovative product will eventually open a plethora of exciting opportunities for custom­ers and educate them on the best financial management practices.

Only customers eligible for Easycash loans will be able to view their Easypaisa Credit Score from within the app. Through this new feature, consumers can learn about their credit score and the impact of their digital payment behavior, credit profile if visible, their savings and subscriptions.

Commenting on this develop­ment, M. Mudassar Aqil, CEO, Easypaisa/ Telenor Microfinance Bank said, “While as a country, we are making great strides in financial inclusion, access to credit remains still an area where lack of documentation of the economy doesn’t allow major­ity of Pakistanis to obtain formal credit from a financial institution. Introduction of credit score on the Easypaisa app is an exciting first step in our roadmap where every user will be empowered to understand what a credit score is and how they can achieve a higher score resulting in access to credit at more favorable terms. This feature will also incentivize Easypaisa users to transact digi­tally and help move Pakistan to­wards a cashless economy.”

