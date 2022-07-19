ECP rejects Imran’s charges against CEC

ISLAMABAD – Rejecting the allegations levelled by PTI Chairman Imran Khan, the Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP] Monday said that the electoral watchdog will continue to perform its duties according to the Constitution and law.

“All these allegations have nothing to do with reality,” said ECP spokesman, in a reaction to the speech of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Imran Khan yesterday had urged Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja to resign, claiming that his party has won the Punjab by-polls despite the use of state machinery by the sitting government. Khan also claimed that the Chief Election Commissioner tried his best to turn the polls in favour of the PML-N.

The ECP spokesman said that the ECP had conducted free, fair and transparent bye-poll on twenty constituencies.