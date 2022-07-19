News Desk

Energy Crisis: Sindh govt orders to close markets at 9 PM

The Sindh government extended the restrictions imposed on markets and on Tuesday ordered to close the market including shopping malls in the province by 9 PM for another month.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh Home Department, all markets, bazaars super or departmental stores, and shopping malls shall be closed by 9:00 pm.

It added that marriage halls and banquets shall be closed by 10:30 pm, while hotels, restaurants, gyms, cinemas, theatres, and other places of amusement and entertainment shall be closed by 11:30 pm.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government took the decision in response to the prevalent outages, and load shedding of the electricity and sought to reduce the shortfall between the supply and demand of electricity.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Entertainment

From his modelling career, Bollywood roles to fatherhood, Mikaal Zulfiqar connects the dots

Islamabad

PTI moves SC against attempt to ‘interfere’ in Punjab CM election

Islamabad

IMF agreement not finalized despite dollar appreciation: Rasheed

Karachi

Karachi, brace yourself for another monsoon spell

Karachi

Dollar reaches all time high of Rs225 in interbank

Islamabad

Pakistani passport once again ranks among worst in the world

Islamabad

Power shortfall exceeds 7,000 megawatts

Lahore

Moonis Elahi tells govt to worry about its numbers not PTI, PML-Q

National

Google expands ‘Android Earthquake Alerts System’ to Pakistan

National

Boat capsizes in Indus River: Five more bodies recovered

1 of 8,624

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More