Energy Crisis: Sindh govt orders to close markets at 9 PM

The Sindh government extended the restrictions imposed on markets and on Tuesday ordered to close the market including shopping malls in the province by 9 PM for another month.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh Home Department, all markets, bazaars super or departmental stores, and shopping malls shall be closed by 9:00 pm.

It added that marriage halls and banquets shall be closed by 10:30 pm, while hotels, restaurants, gyms, cinemas, theatres, and other places of amusement and entertainment shall be closed by 11:30 pm.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government took the decision in response to the prevalent outages, and load shedding of the electricity and sought to reduce the shortfall between the supply and demand of electricity.