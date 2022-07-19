Farah assumes charge of CIC KP

PESHAWAR – In pursuance of the KP government Information and Public Relations Department notification, Farah Hamid, ex PAS (BS-22), assumed the charge of the Chief Information Commissioner (CIC), KP Information Commission. On the recommendations of the KP CM, the competent forum, provincial cabinet, government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has appointed Farah Hamid as Chief Information Commissioner, Right to Information Commission KP.

Her appointment has been made in light of the Section 24(5) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Right to Information Act 2013. She will hold the office of the Chief Information Commissioner for a term of three years or reaching the age of 65 years whichever occurs first.

Farah has served against different administrative posts in the federal and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments and also served as federal secretary higher education and secretary provincial higher education department and industries department.