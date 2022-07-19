Fawad claims five govt MNAs in contact with PTI

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday claimed that five members of National Assembly belonging to ruling coalition are in contact with his party.

Addressing a press conference in federal capital, Fawad Chaudhrysaid that government is on ventilator and PTI has the power to send this government packing anytime.

The PTI leader further said that they have given few days to Chief Election Commissioner to resign or PTI will send him packing. He also stressed that all political parties should sit together and establish a new ECP.

Fawad also claimed that from July 22, PTI will have government in Punjab and the new provincial government could ban entry of Rana Sanaullah and Ata Tarar in the province.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Indian oppressive state apparatus failed to stop freedom struggle of Kashmiris: PM

National

Zain Qureshi not contender a for CM: SM Qureshi

National

Shireen Mazari says ‘recorder’ found in her bedroom

Islamabad

Pakistan reports 459 coronavirus cases, no death in 24 hours

Islamabad

Rana Sana’s statement political hooliganism: Sheikh Rashid 

Islamabad

Kashmiris observe ‘Accession to Pakistan Day’

Lahore

ATC extends PTI leaders’ bail in ‘Azadi March’ case

National

Power shortage increases load-sheading up to 8 hours

Entertainment

Thousands of Chinese tourists trapped in resort town after Covid shutdown

National

Three more matches decided in COAS Inter-Club Hockey

1 of 8,617

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More