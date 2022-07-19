Pakistan’s economic woes revolve around depleting foreign reserves, widening current account deficit and the depreci­ation of the rupee. This has catapulted the country into a balance of payment crisis that is not likely to go away without fi­nancial assistance from allies. Fortunately for us, a few friendly na­tions have promised to funnel in $4 billion through loans, cash de­posits, stock investments and deferred oil payments, provided we move forward with the IMF disbursement and the incumbent gov­ernment manages to retain control.

Currently, Pakistan only has two months’ worth of foreign re­serves available to cover exports. Poor economic performance has enabled our balance of payment crisis to escalate to the point that without additional financial assistance, our survival will become unlikely. Friendly states, whose names have not yet been released, have vowed to provide funds to bridge the gap. $1.2 billion has been promised in deferred oil payments, especially helpful con­sidering the high price of fuel across the globe. $2 billion will be invested in stocks, and other countries will provide loans to Paki­stan that are more than enough for us to get by.

Securing these funds is heavily reliant on continuous progress with the IMF. Thus, Pakistan must ensure that it continues to im­plement policies that fulfil requirements put forth by the interna­tional body, and regulates them so that economic growth can be achieved in the future. Without this, we are unlikely to secure the funds because defaulting on the IMF’s deal will reflect the inability of our economy to sustain itself.

Additionally, it is also vital that we achieve some semblance of political stability. Our allies have promised this amount to the gov­ernment in office today, and that too for a reason. Turbulence in the political arena is likely to impact economic policies which can lead to foreign investors losing confidence in the country’s ability to repay or use the funds productively.

Our economic environment is tough right now but as long as we play our cards right, we will surely experience some relief in the future. This is what the government must continue to focus on going forward