GE unveils brand names for three planned future public companies

LAHORE – GE (NYSE:GE) has announced the brand names of the future com­panies it will create through its planned separation into three industry-leading, global, invest­ment-grade public companies focused on the growth sectors of healthcare, energy, and aviation. GE HealthCare will be the name of GE’s healthcare business. GE’s existing energy portfolio of busi­nesses, including Renewable En­ergy, Power, Digital, and Energy Financial Services, will sit together under the brand name GE Ver­nova. GE Aerospace will be the name of GE’s aviation business. All three planned companies will con­tinue to benefit from GE’s heritage and global brand valued at nearly $20b*. Additionally, GE announced that following the completion of the planned spin-off, shares of GE HealthCare will be listed on The Nasdaq Global Select Market un­der the ticker symbol “GEHC.” By listing on Nasdaq, GE HealthCare will benefit from the exchange’s profile and track record as a mar­ket for innovative, technology-led public companies, particularly in the healthcare sector. H. Lawrence Culp, Jr., Chairman and CEO, GE, and CEO, GE Aerospace said, “To­day marks a key milestone in GE’s plan to become three independent, laser-focused companies. Leverag­ing GE’s global brand gives us a competitive advantage in our end markets, allowing these business­es to win in the future. Built on a foundation of lean and innovation, these brands will continue our mission of building a world that works and provide our customers with an important reminder of the strengths they value in GE.”