Growth of big industries shrinks by 1.3 percent in May

ISLAMABAD – Growth of big industries has shrunk by 1.3 percent in May this year mainly due to the continuous energy shortfall as well as increase in cost of produc­tion due to higher prices.

The growth in Large Scale Manufac­turing (LSM) sector has declined for the consecutive second month in May 2022. Earlier, the LSM sector was show­ing healthy growth till March this year. However, the prevailing energy crisis and increase in cost of production has resulted in negative growth of big indus­tries. The latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed that LSM has recorded negative growth of 1.3 per­cent in May this year as compared to April. This sector has recorded growth of 11.7 percent in eleven months (July to May) of current fiscal year.

The production estimation for LSM industries was made on the new base year of 2015-16. However, the PBS also released a separate estimation with old base of 2005-06. As per the old base 2005-06, the LSM grew by 9.9 percent in May compared to a year ago. On a month-on-month basis, the industry’s production declined by 0.04 percent. The growth is calculated at 7.1 per­cent in the 11 months on the basis of the old base-2005-06. According to the PBS data, wood products output has increased by 125 percent, automobiles 52.7 percent, food 9.8 percent, tobacco 12.9 percent, textile 4.1 percent, fur­niture 233.1 percent, machinery and equipment 12.8 percent and iron and steel products 16.5 percent during Ju­ly-May 2021-22 compared to the same period last year. The sectors showing decline during July-May 2021-22 com­pared to the same period of the previous year included rubber products 17.3 per­cent and other equipment 11.3 percent.

As per the PBS data, the entire auto­mobile sector showed strong growth of 50.5 percent in May compared to the same period a year ago. Production of jeeps and cars had increased by 113 percent and 48 percent respectively in May this year. On the other hand, the production of LCVs surged by 10.9 per­cent, and buses by 103.7 percent. The production of motorcycles had dipped by 4.9 percent. In the non-metallic min­eral sector, the production of cement output dipped by 1.5 percent in May 2022. The production of glass plates and sheets had increased by 173 per­cent. In the steel industry, billets and ingots increased by 47.2 percent.

In annual plan 2022-23, the broad-based revival of LSM is projected to slow down to 7.4 percent during 2022-23 mainly because of adjustments in fiscal and external sectors. The mo­mentum through exports of textiles is likely to keep growth at decent level. Moreover, collateral-free credit guar­antee scheme for SMEs will also un­derpin overall manufacturing sector growth prospects. There are downside risks of high cost and low supplies of energy inputs, exchange rate related uncertainties and Russia-Ukraine war related supply shocks, which can im­pact manufacturing sector. However, the buoyancy in construction sector, with spillovers in allied industries, and with the new entrants in the car industry, the overall manufacturing sector is projected to post growth of 7.1 percent during 2022-23.