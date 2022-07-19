Hot, humid weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

Mainly hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, isolated rain with wind and thundershower is expected in northeast Punjab, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, lower Sindh, central and southern Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Muzaffarabad twenty-six degree centigrade, Murree and Gilgit twenty, Lahore thirty-one, Karachi twenty-nine, Peshawar thirty and Quetta twenty-three degree centigrade.