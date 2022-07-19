ICCI for withdrawal of hike in interest rate to save economy from troubles

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has called for withdrawal of hike in SBP interest rate to save economy from troubles.

Muhammad Shakeel Mu­nir, President, ICCI has called upon the government to urge the SBP to withdraw hike in its benchmark interest rate, which has been increased to 15 percent, in order to save the economy from further trou­bles as this historic hike would badly affect the growth of business activities and cause further slump in the economy.

Shakeel Munir said that the benchmark interest rate in Malaysia was only 2.25 per­cent, Indonesia 3.5 percent, China 3.7 percent, Bangla­desh 4.75 percent and India 4.9 percent, but it was 15 per­cent in Pakistan due to which it was not possible for our private sector to compete ef­fectively for promoting trade and exports. He said that such a massive hike in policy interest rate would prove di­sastrous for industries and the SME sector as these sec­tors needed cheap loans for growth and expansion. He strongly demanded that the government should intervene and get the SBP’s decision withdrawn with immediate effect to save the private sec­tor from more problems.

ICCI president said that the business community has shown great concerns over the SBP’s move to increase the interest rate to 15 percent at a time when power, gas, and petroleum prices have al­ready reached new highs. He said that the interest rate in Pakistan is many times high­er than in the region, and in such circumstances, no inves­tor would consider investing in Pakistan or setting up any new industries that would ul­timately prove more harmful to the economy. Therefore, it is important that SBP should consult with the stakeholders to save the businesses and economy from the negative impact of a hike in its interest rate, he demanded.

Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh, Senior Vice President, and Muhammad Faheem Khan, Vice President ICCI, said that many industries had invested billions of dollars in import­ing machinery in the last few years at a low markup rate after obtaining loans from the banks. However, industrial­ists and exporters would not be able to import machinery and plants at a 15 percent policy rate that would lead to a suspension in the industrial activities and thus would be detrimental for the economic future of the country. They stressed that SBP should re­vise its decision and bring down the benchmark inter­est rate to single digit level in order to facilitate the growth and expansion of business and industrial activities