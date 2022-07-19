Our Staff Reporter

ICT police round up 5 suspects in combing operation

ISLAMABAD     –    Capital police conducted a search and combing operation in the jurisdiction of Secretariat po­lice station , according to a po­lice spokesman. A joint search and combing operation under supervi­sion of SSP Investigation by Sec­retariat and CTD police teams was conducted around Chinese Embas­sy and Narrola village area of PS Secretariat. During this search op­eration 150 houses and 100 sus­pects were searched. 05 suspects were shifted to police station for verification. During the operation, 25 motorbikes were checked and 05 bikes without documents were shifted to the police station.

Moreover, 10 tenants were reg­istered. One 12 bore gun and one 30 bore pistol along with ammu­nition were recovered. ICT police spokesman said that the purpose of the search and combing opera­tions was to heighten the security in the federal capital.

