ICT police round up 5 suspects in combing operation
ISLAMABAD – Capital police conducted a search and combing operation in the jurisdiction of Secretariat police station , according to a police spokesman. A joint search and combing operation under supervision of SSP Investigation by Secretariat and CTD police teams was conducted around Chinese Embassy and Narrola village area of PS Secretariat. During this search operation 150 houses and 100 suspects were searched. 05 suspects were shifted to police station for verification. During the operation, 25 motorbikes were checked and 05 bikes without documents were shifted to the police station.
Moreover, 10 tenants were registered. One 12 bore gun and one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition were recovered. ICT police spokesman said that the purpose of the search and combing operations was to heighten the security in the federal capital.