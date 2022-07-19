ICTP issue 5994 fine tickets for wrong parking
ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) are taking strict action against vehicles over wrong parking for smooth flow of traffic in Federal Capital and issued 5,994 fine tickets to road users over parking violation during ongoing year.
The ICTP on Monday reviewed arrangements to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city, and 5,994 Vehicles were fined during this campaign for involvement in wrong parking.
The SSP (Traffic) directed all Zonal DSPs to ensure implementation on traffic laws with polite and courteous attitude towards citizens.
The SSP (Traffic) said that it is the right of pedestrian to use footpath and no parking would be allowed there. He said that vehicles should be parked at lots specified at shopping centres while awareness campaign has been launched to educate those citizens coming for shopping activities there.
He said that it is our top priority to ensure convenience for road users by maintaining traffic discipline and every possible effort would be made for the purpose.