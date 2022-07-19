 ICTP issue 5994 fine tickets for wrong parking

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad Capital Terri­tory Police (ICTP) are tak­ing strict action against ve­hicles over wrong parking for smooth flow of traffic in Federal Capital and issued 5,994 fine tickets to road us­ers over parking violation during ongoing year.

The ICTP on Monday re­viewed arrangements to en­sure smooth flow of traffic in the city, and 5,994 Vehi­cles were fined during this campaign for involvement in wrong parking.

The SSP (Traffic) directed all Zonal DSPs to ensure im­plementation on traffic laws with polite and courteous attitude towards citizens.

The SSP (Traffic) said that it is the right of pedestrian to use footpath and no park­ing would be allowed there. He said that vehicles should be parked at lots specified at shopping centres while awareness campaign has been launched to educate those citizens coming for shopping activities there.

He said that it is our top priority to ensure conve­nience for road users by maintaining traffic disci­pline and every possible ef­fort would be made for the purpose.