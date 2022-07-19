IHC reserves verdict on maintainability of Bushra Bibi audio leak plea

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday granted time to the petitioner’s counsel to assist the court over maintainability of a petition praying the court to probe the alleged audio leak of former prime minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi and his former focal person on digital media Dr Arslan Khalid.

A single bench of IHC comprising Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of the petition moved by a citizen Mohammad Arshad through his counsel.

During the hearing, Justice Aamer asked that an audio has been leaked and do you want from the court to investigate it. He added that is it the job of IHC to conduct investigation of such matters. He further asked the petitioner if he is an affected party. The judge also said that how could the court issue a writ over a private conversation between two people. He further said if the actual affected party approached any forum against the leaked audio. The petitioner’s counsel said that it was an entire sea of words that have been written in this plea. At this, Justice Aamer remarked that the court does not care if it was a sea or a galaxy because it cannot investigate everything.

The court again questioned petitioner’s counsel on maintainability of the petition on the question of locus standi, as the instant petition is in the nature of mandamus and the petitioner does not seem to have locus standi in the matter.

The counsel sought time to assist the court on the legal questions involved. The IHC bench accepted his plea and deferred the hearing. In this petition, the petitioner cited Interior Ministry, Ministry of Information, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) chairman, Press Information Department (PID), FIA, IB, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Bushra Bibi and Dr Arslan as respondents.