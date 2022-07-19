Imran tampering with constitution: Khawaja Saad

Federal Minister of Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Tuesday while reacting to PTI’s plea against NAB amendments in the Supreme Court said that Imran Khan is tampering the constitution with the judiciary’s support and the apex court should hear the appeal on Article 63A interpretation as soon as possible.

While holding a press conference in Lahore, Khawaja said that despite Imran’s narrative of foreign conspiracy our voters have increased in the country and the masses have rejected his narrative, adding that he is misguiding the people.

Taking a dig at the judiciary, he said that why the judicial system was asleep when journalists were being detained in Imran’s era and when cases were revealed about the corruption of his family, Billion Tree Tsunami. The court should take notice of these cases, he urged.

“Imran Khan was supporting the previous NAB laws, and the people who were supporting those laws could not be sincere with constitution and democracy,” Khawaja said.

“PTI chairman is busy in tampering with Pakistan’s constitution by the support of the judiciary,” he added.

He went on to say that said that they have reservations about the judicial interpretation of 63A, the review petition of the Supreme Court bar on 63A has been filed for many days, and the full bench of the Supreme Court should hear it as soon as possible.

Regarding the Punjab CM election, Saad said that “we are trying our best to elect Hamza Shahbaz as Punjab CM again, but I will not reveal strategy in the press conference.”