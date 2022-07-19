Agencies

Imran targeting state institutions: Sharjeel

KARACHI     –      Provincial Minister for In­formation Sharjeel Inam Memon while commenting on by-elections situation in Punjab, said that following the by-elections in Punjab, it seemed in the media that PTI was trying to become ‘Shiv Sena’ and it’s chief Imran Khan was going to become the ‘Bal Thacker­ay’ of Pakistan. According to a statement issued from Sindh Information Depart­ment on Monday, Sharjeel said in a tweet that mo­tive of those people is to spread chaos and unrest in the country. “Imran Khan wants to avenge his legal dismissal which succeeded through vote of no-confi­dence,” the minister said. He added: “Imran Khan is targeting establishment and Election Commission of Pakistan so as to de­fame state institutions to achieve his goals.”

