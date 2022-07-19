Imran targeting state institutions: Sharjeel

KARACHI – Provincial Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon while commenting on by-elections situation in Punjab, said that following the by-elections in Punjab, it seemed in the media that PTI was trying to become ‘Shiv Sena’ and it’s chief Imran Khan was going to become the ‘Bal Thackeray’ of Pakistan. According to a statement issued from Sindh Information Department on Monday, Sharjeel said in a tweet that motive of those people is to spread chaos and unrest in the country. “Imran Khan wants to avenge his legal dismissal which succeeded through vote of no-confidence,” the minister said. He added: “Imran Khan is targeting establishment and Election Commission of Pakistan so as to defame state institutions to achieve his goals.”