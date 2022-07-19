Indian oppressive state apparatus failed to stop freedom struggle of Kashmiris: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said Kashmir’s Accession to Pakistan Day is reflection of Kashmiris’ pledge to continue their struggle till the idea of accession become a reality.

In a tweet on Tuesday, he said the Indian oppressive state apparatus has failed to stop this journey of resistance, sacrifice and defiance. He said we salute the courage of Kashmiris.

Meanwhile, in his message on the occasion of Jammu and Kashmir’s Accession to Pakistan Day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that over nine hundred thousand Indian troops have failed to shake the resolve of Kashmiri people for freedom.

He said the time has rather given further impetus to their spirit for freedom.

The Prime Minister said the Kashmiris are rendering great sacrifices to get their just and legitimate right for self-determination. He said Pakistan will continue to extend every possible support to the Kashmiris till Kashmir dispute is resolved in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.