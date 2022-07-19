Islamabad Marriott Hotel welcomes team of int’l culinary chefs

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad Marriott Hotel, which is known for its quintes­sential fine dining experience, is proud to welcome a team of international culinary chefs, from around the world.

These master chefs belong to Greece, China, Italy, Thailand, Philippines, Sri Lanka, and Paki­stan. The hotel is delighted to in­troduce specialty chefs whose au­thentic creations would certainly delight the palate of food connois­seurs. “We are proud to be the only five-star hotel in the capital serving authentic cuisine,” said the General Manager of Marriott Hotel Islamabad, David Richard.

The team includes Ioannis Kri­tikos – the new Executive Chef from Greece, Chef Kevin – Chi­nese Chef for Dynasty, Chef Mirko – Italian Chef for Zigolini, Chef Thaiwichai – Thai Chef for Royal Elephant, Chef Perwaiz – Paki­stani Chef for Nadia Coffee Shop, Chef Mario – Japanese Chef for Sakura and Chef Nadun – Execu­tive Pasty Chef from Sri Lanka.