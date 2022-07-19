July 17 win was success of Imran’s narrative, says Parvez Elahi

Lahore – LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Monday said that the PTI’s win in the by-elections on July 17 was the success of party Chairperson Imran Khan’s narrative.

Speaking during a meeting of the PTI and PML-Q, Elahi said that the former prime minister conveyed his message to the nation by running campaigns. “People gave their verdict in PTI’s favour and rejected those who changed parties,” said the speaker.

The PML-Q leader said that the law will take its course against those who opted for illegal actions, adding that “there is no example of how the police were used during yesterday’s elections”.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Parvez Elahi telephoned former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan as the latter assured him that they would work together.

According to sources privy to the matter, Parvez Elahi telephoned Imran Khan late on Sunday night and congratulated him on a landslide victory of the PTI in Punjab by-polls. “The issues related to the political situation in the aftermath of the results in Punjab by-polls and formation of government in Punjab were discussed between them,” they said. Imran Khan assured Elahi that they will work together with him. “We could serve the masses in a better way under your guidance,” Parvez Elahi said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has emerged victorious in the majority of the seats in the crucial by-elections on 20 Punjab Assembly.

According to the unconfirmed and unofficial results, results of 20 seats have been finalised, with PTI clinching 15 and PML-N winning just four.

| PA Speaker says people gave verdict in PTI’s favour, rejected turncoats

| There is no example of how police were used during by-elections

We will work together, Imran Khan tells Parvez

An independent candidate, Syed Muhammad Rafi ud Din, won PP-228 Lodhran V, with 45,020 votes as against PTI candidate Izzat Javaid Khan, who bagged 38,338.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has accepted the defeat, with party vice president Maryam Nawaz saying the party should accept the results “wholeheartedly”.

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan congratulated the party workers and voters over victory in Punjab by-elections.

“I want to first thank our PTI workers [and] voters of Punjab for defeating not just [PML-N] candidates but the entire state machinery, [especially] harassment by police and a totally biased [Election Commission of Pakistan],” Imran Khan wrote on Twitter.

Member of Provincial Assembly Umar Farooq said that members are ready to resign on Imran Khan’s call.

Meanwhile, other members congratulated the PTI on its success. Muhammad Basharat Raja, Hanif Khan Pitafi, Chaudhry Zaheer Ud Din, Dr Akhtar Malik, and Hussain Jahania Gardezi also attended the meeting.