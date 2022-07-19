Kashmiris observe ‘Accession to Pakistan Day’

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over are observing the Accession to Pakistan Day, on Tuesday, with a renewed pledge to continue the struggle for Jammu and Kashmir’s liberation from Indian occupation and its complete merger with Pakistan.

It was on 19th July in 1947 that the genuine representatives of Kashmiris unanimously passed the resolution of Kashmir’s Accession to Pakistan during a meeting of All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference at the residence of Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan in Aabi Guzar area of Srinagar.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, it is a public holiday on Tuesday to facilitate the masses to participate in the special programmes to commemorate the Accession to Pakistan Day in a befitting manner.

Wide scale programs have been chalked out to observe the day across Azad Jammu Kashmir, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and in other parts of the world where Kashmiris are living.

The aim of observing this day is to strengthen and promote the ideology of accession of entire Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan.

 

