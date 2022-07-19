Kashmir’s accession to Pakistan Day to be observed today

MIRPUR (AJK) – All is set to observe 75th Kash­mir’s accession to Pakistan Day on July 19 by the people of Jam­mu & Kashmir, living both sides of the Line of Control and rest of the world.

The day dawn with a renewal of the pledge to continue the struggle for the achievement of the right to self determination and to trans­late the idea of accession of entire Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan under the spirit of the historic res­olution passed this day in 1947.

Wide scale programmes have been chalked out to observe Kash­mir’s accession to Pakistan Day throughout Azad Jammu Kashmir, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and in other parts of the world – where Kash­miris are living, to observe the his­toric day in order to strengthen and promote the ideology of ac­cession of entire Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan.

It will be a public holiday on the occasion to facilitate the masses to participate in the special pro­grammes, an AJK government spokesperson confirmed to APP here on Monday.

July 19 is observed as Kashmir’s accession to Pakistan Day by the Kashmiris living either side of the Line of Control and other parts of the world every year with the re­newal of pledge to continue the ongoing indigenous struggle for freedom of occupied Jammu Kash­mir from the Indian subjugation.

It would also translate the idea of accession of entire Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan into re­ality under the spirit of the his­toric resolution passed on July 19 in 1947.

The people of Jammu Kashmir state launched the struggle under the spirit of the said resolution for the liberation of their motherland from the yoke of Dogra rule and later from the unlawful and for­cible hold of Indian imperialism. This freedom struggle of Kash­miris is continuing with full vig­our since over last 75 years.

However since over last 32 years, the liberation movement has attained momentum after the people of IIOJK stood up launching their indigenous struggle against the long subjugation over their motherland.

Special ceremonies will be host­ed in all small and major towns and cities of Azad Jammu Kashmir during the Kashmir’s accession to Pakistan week to highlight the im­portance of the early implementa­tion of the ideology of accession of Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan