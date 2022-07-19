Khurram lauds ECP for conducting by-elections in transparent manner

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastagir Khan on Monday lauded the role of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), and the Government of Punjab, for conducting by-elections in a transparent manner. Talking to a private television channel, he said, it was the decision of the people of Pakistan and they had used their right to vote independently. He, however, said that his party would win the assembly elections on July 22 for electing Chief Minister Punjab. He claimed that Hamza Shehbaz would sweep the elections. “We are still in a fighting position in the assembly,” he said. In reply to a question about foreign conspiracy, he said, Pakistani people were exercised their voting right independently and that there was no conspiracy behind the elections.