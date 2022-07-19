Agencies

Khurram lauds ECP for conducting by-elections in transparent manner

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastagir Khan on Monday lauded the role of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), and the Government of Punjab, for conducting by-elections in a transparent manner. Talking to a private television channel, he said, it was the decision of the people of Pakistan and they had used their right to vote independently. He, however, said that his party would win the assembly elections on July 22 for electing Chief Minister Punjab. He claimed that Hamza Shehbaz would sweep the elections. “We are still in a fighting position in the assembly,”  he said. In reply to a question about foreign conspiracy, he said, Pakistani people were exercised their voting right independently and that there was no conspiracy behind the elections.

 

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Fawad claims five govt MNAs in contact with PTI

National

Zain Qureshi not contender a for CM: SM Qureshi

National

Shireen Mazari says ‘recorder’ found in her bedroom

Islamabad

Pakistan reports 459 coronavirus cases, no death in 24 hours

Islamabad

Rana Sana’s statement political hooliganism: Sheikh Rashid 

Islamabad

Kashmiris observe ‘Accession to Pakistan Day’

Lahore

ATC extends PTI leaders’ bail in ‘Azadi March’ case

National

Power shortage increases load-sheading up to 8 hours

Entertainment

Thousands of Chinese tourists trapped in resort town after Covid shutdown

National

Three more matches decided in COAS Inter-Club Hockey

1 of 9,470

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More