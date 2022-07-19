Our Staff Reporter

Lesco schedules power outages for city, suburbs

LAHORE – The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has formed a schedule for power loadshedding in the provincial capital on Monday. According to the Lesco sources, the company has scheduled two hours of loadshedding in urban areas and four hours in the suburbs. The company is facing a shortfall of 200 megawatts as the demand for electricity in the city is 4,300 megawatts while its supply is 4,100 megawatts. The loadshedding has also been resumed in the by-election constituencies. Before the elections, the said constituencies were exempted from loadshedding.

 

 

