Lok Virsa to hold photo exhibition tomorrow

ISLAMABAD – Lok Virsa will organize a pho­to exhibition on July 20 to highlight inter-region­al and inter-cultural activ­ities between Pakistan and Indonesia.

An official of Lok Virsa said that the five-day exhibi­tion will showcase selected photos and videos aimed at providing a new perspective on the historical links, reli­gious background, and con­fluence of civilizations of the two countries from the past to the present.

Talking to APP on Monday, he said the exhibition titled “A night at Lok Virsa Muse­um: The confluence of Civ­ilization between Pakistan and Indonesia” would be organized in collaboration with the Indonesian embas­sy to focus on the spread of Buddhism in Indonesia, Is­lamic civilization, ancient civilization, and Rock Art