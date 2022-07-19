APP

Lok Virsa to hold photo exhibition tomorrow

ISLAMABAD     –    Lok Virsa will organize a pho­to exhibition on July 20 to highlight inter-region­al and inter-cultural activ­ities between Pakistan and Indonesia.

An official of Lok Virsa said that the five-day exhibi­tion will showcase selected photos and videos aimed at providing a new perspective on the historical links, reli­gious background, and con­fluence of civilizations of the two countries from the past to the present.

Talking to APP on Monday, he said the exhibition titled “A night at Lok Virsa Muse­um: The confluence of Civ­ilization between Pakistan and Indonesia” would be organized in collaboration with the Indonesian embas­sy to focus on the spread of Buddhism in Indonesia, Is­lamic civilization, ancient civilization, and Rock Art

More Stories
National

Fawad claims five govt MNAs in contact with PTI

National

Zain Qureshi not contender a for CM: SM Qureshi

National

Shireen Mazari says ‘recorder’ found in her bedroom

Islamabad

Pakistan reports 459 coronavirus cases, no death in 24 hours

Islamabad

Rana Sana’s statement political hooliganism: Sheikh Rashid 

Islamabad

Kashmiris observe ‘Accession to Pakistan Day’

Lahore

ATC extends PTI leaders’ bail in ‘Azadi March’ case

National

Power shortage increases load-sheading up to 8 hours

Entertainment

Thousands of Chinese tourists trapped in resort town after Covid shutdown

National

Three more matches decided in COAS Inter-Club Hockey

1 of 10,943

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More