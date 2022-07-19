APP

Masses give strong response against inflation in by-elections: Owais

RAJANPUR – Pakistan Muslim League N General Secretary Punjab Owais Leghari said that masses gave their strong response against inflation in the by-polls. Talking to APP, Sardar Owais Leghari said that Punjab government deserved appreciation for conducting impartial and transparent elections. No one can raise fingers on the by-polls, he added. Owais maintained that the party was not expecting defeat and victory of PTI. He however remarked that PTI was shouting about rigging till the end of the polling. He also hinted that new direction would determine realignment. He also paid rich tribute to PML N workers for fighting against tyranny for four years by PTI government.

 

