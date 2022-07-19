Meeting reviews revised National Action Plan

PESHAWAR – For the smooth implementation and monitoring of revised Nation­al Action Plan (NAP) a meeting under the chairmanship of Com­missioner Bannu Division Arshad Khan was held in Commissioner Office on Monday.

District Police Officer (DPO) Bannu Iqbal Khan, Excise and Tax­ation Officers, Assistant Director NADRA and all law enforcement officials attended the meeting.

In the monthly meeting, the per­formance and procedures of all law enforcement agencies work­ing in Bannu division under the revised National Action Plan were reviewed. It was decided that all refugees except those holding Af­ghan citizen card and smart card for Afghan refugees will be consid­ered illegal and legal action will be taken against them.

Commissioner Bannu Division, Arshad Khan while giving instruc­tions, said that the data report of all registered Afghan families and individuals should be obtained from the local Afghan Commis­sionerate situated in Bannu, to know that how many registered Afghan refugees are living in Ban­nu division. He directed the Sec­retary to Commissioner to get a report from Deputy Commission­er (DC) and District Police Officer (DPO) North Waziristan regarding transfer of ownership of Levy and Khasadar force and other opera­tional equipment.