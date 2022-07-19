Meeting reviews revised National Action Plan
PESHAWAR – For the smooth implementation and monitoring of revised National Action Plan (NAP) a meeting under the chairmanship of Commissioner Bannu Division Arshad Khan was held in Commissioner Office on Monday.
District Police Officer (DPO) Bannu Iqbal Khan, Excise and Taxation Officers, Assistant Director NADRA and all law enforcement officials attended the meeting.
In the monthly meeting, the performance and procedures of all law enforcement agencies working in Bannu division under the revised National Action Plan were reviewed. It was decided that all refugees except those holding Afghan citizen card and smart card for Afghan refugees will be considered illegal and legal action will be taken against them.
Commissioner Bannu Division, Arshad Khan while giving instructions, said that the data report of all registered Afghan families and individuals should be obtained from the local Afghan Commissionerate situated in Bannu, to know that how many registered Afghan refugees are living in Bannu division. He directed the Secretary to Commissioner to get a report from Deputy Commissioner (DC) and District Police Officer (DPO) North Waziristan regarding transfer of ownership of Levy and Khasadar force and other operational equipment.