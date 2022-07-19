NAB Acting Chairman challenges PAC mandate in IHC

Acting chairman of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has challenged the mandate of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Petitioner Zahir Shah has made National Assembly secretary, Parliamentary Affairs secretary, Chairman PAC and others party in the plea, which states that the notice issued by the PAC was beyond its jurisdiction.

The Public Accounts Committee in its proceedings on June 24 went beyond its mandate, the NAB chief said in his petition.

He pleaded to the court to declare the minutes of the PAC meeting on July 07 as void and restrain the parliamentary body from any action.

Earlier, on July 13, NAB Director General Shahzad Saleem approached the Islamabad High Court against the Public Accounts Committee’s decision to summon him in the wake of sexual harassment allegations levelled by Tayyaba Gul.