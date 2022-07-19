No benefits to closing markets
It is a bad decision of the government of Punjab and Sindh to shut down businesses at 9 or 10 pm. It is idiotic because both provincial governments highlight through these orders that they do not understand electricity production.
Pakistan has an electricity generation capacity of 44,500 MW per hour. While maximum electricity demand at peak daytime hours, when industry and domestic user both have high usage of electricity, is only 27,000 MW.
As Pakistan’s electricity transmission capacity is stuck at 22,500 MW per hour the government is not able to supply all energy to all industrial and domestic consumers at peak hours and therefore has to resort to load shedding in domestic users.
Therefore the provincial governments of Sindh and Punjab should have closed down markets at peak hours or 12 PM till 4 PM to help overcome load shedding. Closing down markets at 9 PM when industries are also closed and there is excess energy produced is just a wrong decision that will reduce economic activities and also increase power sector circular debt.
I, therefore, request all provincial governments to take back their decision of closing down markets at 9 PM when excess electricity can easily be sold to paying customers to avoid power sector circular debt and instead close down markets from 12 noon till 4 PM.
SHAHRYAR KHAN BASEER P.ENGR.,
Peshawar.