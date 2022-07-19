Off The Rails
The transportation sector of any country plays an instrumental role in the economic development and growth of its economy. Unfortunately, Pakistan Railways, Pakistan’s national state-owned railway company, instead of contributing to the economy, has become a loss-making mechanism. In May of 2022, the total deficit of Pakistan Railways stood at a mighty Rs119.21 billion, and it appears to be on a downward trajectory every year.
Why this institution is steeped so knee-deep in a deficit is not a source of mystery. There is clear mismanagement of funds. Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE)—a state-owned think tank working under the Planning Commission—recently found that 115,000 unverified retired employees of Pakistan Railways are being paid Rs35 billion in annual pensions.
This is a massive failure on account of the government. These amounts being illegally accounted for as pensions, without any basis in law or regulations, should have been detected and rectified in the annual audit of the institutions. Even without the audit, such a lack of oversight by the government in failing to account for Rs35 billion is unforgivable.
We are at a time where a subsidy or benefit of one rupee can cause a substantial burden to the national exchequer—and these huge budget-draining allocations are unjustifiable. This issue needs to be accounted for in the courts so that recovery can be made, and the relevant regulatory bodies must amend their rules to restrict the scope of who a verified employee is. This is detrimental not just to the economy, but to Pakistan Railway’s reputation as well—such news does no favour to the allegations that nepotism and political involvement in the appointment of employees contributed greatly to the collapse of the Pakistani railways. With rising oil and energy costs, a return to track-based travel and more public transport is what is needed—and the dysfunction within Pakistan Railways must be sorted out urgently.