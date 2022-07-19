Off The Rails

The transportation sector of any country plays an in­strumental role in the economic development and growth of its economy. Unfortunately, Pakistan Rail­ways, Pakistan’s national state-owned railway company, in­stead of contributing to the economy, has become a loss-making mechanism. In May of 2022, the total deficit of Pakistan Railways stood at a mighty Rs119.21 billion, and it appears to be on a downward trajectory every year.

Why this institution is steeped so knee-deep in a defi­cit is not a source of mystery. There is clear mismanage­ment of funds. Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE)—a state-owned think tank working under the Plan­ning Commission—recently found that 115,000 unverified retired employees of Pakistan Railways are being paid Rs35 billion in annual pensions.

This is a massive failure on account of the government. These amounts being illegally accounted for as pensions, with­out any basis in law or regulations, should have been detected and rectified in the annual audit of the institutions. Even with­out the audit, such a lack of oversight by the government in failing to account for Rs35 billion is unforgivable.

We are at a time where a subsidy or benefit of one rupee can cause a substantial burden to the national exchequer—and these huge budget-draining allocations are unjustifiable. This issue needs to be accounted for in the courts so that re­covery can be made, and the relevant regulatory bodies must amend their rules to restrict the scope of who a verified em­ployee is. This is detrimental not just to the economy, but to Pakistan Railway’s reputation as well—such news does no fa­vour to the allegations that nepotism and political involve­ment in the appointment of employees contributed greatly to the collapse of the Pakistani railways. With rising oil and energy costs, a return to track-based travel and more pub­lic transport is what is needed—and the dysfunction within Pakistan Railways must be sorted out urgently.

