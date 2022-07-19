News Desk

Pakistan reports 459 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

The country recorded a slight rise in COVID-19 positivity ratio as 459 fresh cases of the virus were registered in the last 24 hours, the National Institute of Health, Islamabad’s stats showed Tuesday morning.

According to the latest NIH statistics, during the last 24 hours, 16,419 diagnostic tests were conducted, out of which 459 came back positive.

The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 2.80%, however, it was another fortunate day for Pakistan as zero COVID-19 related death were reported in the country, the NIH data indicated.

As per NIH, still, 163 patients of COVID-19 are in critical care units and are being treated at different medical facilities around the country.

Experts blame two sub-variants of the Omicron variant, namely BA.4 and BA.5, for the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Pakistan, saying that they have escape mutations that are giving them an edge.

They say the sub-variants have also been infecting people who are already vaccinated or have already been infected with COVD-19, but no evidence is available to show if they are causing any severe disease among the vaccinated.

