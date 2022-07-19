APP

PCB allows seven contracted players for KPL2

ISLAMABAD   –     The Paki­stan Cricket Board (PCB) has allowed seven of its centrally contracted players to fea­ture in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) Season 2. Ac­cording to KPL media, PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja has given permission to the play­ers on the request of Tourna­ment Director and former skipper Rashid Latif. The players allowed to feature in KPL include include Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Abid Ali, No­man Ali, Usman Ali, Moham­mad Huraira and Haseebullah Khan. Meanwhile, the drafting of KPL Season 2 would be held on July 21 in Islamabad.

