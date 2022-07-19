PCB allows seven contracted players for KPL2
ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has allowed seven of its centrally contracted players to feature in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) Season 2. According to KPL media, PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja has given permission to the players on the request of Tournament Director and former skipper Rashid Latif. The players allowed to feature in KPL include include Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Abid Ali, Noman Ali, Usman Ali, Mohammad Huraira and Haseebullah Khan. Meanwhile, the drafting of KPL Season 2 would be held on July 21 in Islamabad.