PFA destroys 1,000 Kg spurious fat, oil in Rawalpindi

RAWAPLINDI – The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Monday destroyed 1,000 Kg of spurious fat and oil seized from a man­ufacturing unit at Potohar Town in Rawalpindi. Ac­cording to the PFA sources, the raid was carried out on a tip-off at the unit where the oil was being pro­duced through spurious fat. “During the inspection, the PFA did not find the re­cord of an agreement with any biodiesel company for the sale of the oil manufac­tured through fat,” a PFA spokesman said. “There is a ban on producing oil by melting fat and entrails of animals across Punjab,” he added. “The oil extracted from fats and entrails is very dangerous for human health. Such oil can only be used in the manufactur­ing of biodiesel or soap,” he concluded.