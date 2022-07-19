INP

PFA destroys 1,000 Kg spurious fat, oil in Rawalpindi

RAWAPLINDI     –     The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Monday destroyed 1,000 Kg of spurious fat and oil seized from a man­ufacturing unit at Potohar Town in Rawalpindi. Ac­cording to the PFA sources, the raid was carried out on a tip-off at the unit where the oil was being pro­duced through spurious fat. “During the inspection, the PFA did not find the re­cord of an agreement with any biodiesel company for the sale of the oil manufac­tured through fat,” a PFA spokesman said. “There is a ban on producing oil by melting fat and entrails of animals across Punjab,” he added. “The oil extracted from fats and entrails is very dangerous for human health. Such oil can only be used in the manufactur­ing of biodiesel or soap,” he concluded.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Indian oppressive state apparatus failed to stop freedom struggle of Kashmiris: PM

National

Fawad claims five govt MNAs in contact with PTI

National

Zain Qureshi not contender a for CM: SM Qureshi

National

Shireen Mazari says ‘recorder’ found in her bedroom

Islamabad

Pakistan reports 459 coronavirus cases, no death in 24 hours

Islamabad

Rana Sana’s statement political hooliganism: Sheikh Rashid 

Islamabad

Kashmiris observe ‘Accession to Pakistan Day’

Lahore

ATC extends PTI leaders’ bail in ‘Azadi March’ case

National

Power shortage increases load-sheading up to 8 hours

Entertainment

Thousands of Chinese tourists trapped in resort town after Covid shutdown

1 of 9,470

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More