Pharma industry reps meet Miftah
ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail held a meeting with representatives of Pakistan’s pharmaceutical industry to discuss tax related issues. The chair was briefed about the contribution of the pharmaceutical industry in the economic development of the country. The matters related to sales tax on import of raw material and refunds of sales tax faced by the pharmaceutical industry in Pakistan were also discussed in the meeting. Finance Minister Miftah Ismail acknowledged the contribution of pharmaceutical industry and stressed that the present government is committed to resolve the operational issues being faced by various sectors of the economy. He further assured the delegation to resolve the issues faced by the pharmaceutical industry at earliest. The finance minister directed the relevant authorities to undertake the required measures for addressing the concerns of pharmaceutical industry. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, MNA, Bilal Kiyani, Coordinator to the PM on economy, Rana Ihsan Afzal, Coordinator to PM on Commerce & Industry, Chairman FBR, CEO GSK Ms Erum Shakir Rahim, CEO Ferozsons Osman Waheed, MD Abbott Anis Ahmed, CEO Sante Tauqeer ul Haq, ED Pharma Bureau Ms. Ayesha Tammy Haq and senior officers from FBR and Finance Division attended the meeting