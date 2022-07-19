Pharma industry reps meet Miftah

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minis­ter for Finance and Rev­enue Miftah Ismail held a meeting with representa­tives of Pakistan’s phar­maceutical industry to discuss tax related issues. The chair was briefed about the contribution of the pharmaceutical industry in the economic development of the coun­try. The matters related to sales tax on import of raw material and refunds of sales tax faced by the pharmaceutical indus­try in Pakistan were also discussed in the meeting. Finance Minister Miftah Ismail acknowledged the contribution of phar­maceutical industry and stressed that the present government is commit­ted to resolve the opera­tional issues being faced by various sectors of the economy. He further as­sured the delegation to resolve the issues faced by the pharmaceutical industry at earliest. The finance minister direct­ed the relevant authori­ties to undertake the required measures for addressing the concerns of pharmaceutical indus­try. Shahid Khaqan Ab­basi, MNA, Bilal Kiyani, Coordinator to the PM on economy, Rana Ihsan Afzal, Coordinator to PM on Commerce & Indus­try, Chairman FBR, CEO GSK Ms Erum Shakir Ra­him, CEO Ferozsons Os­man Waheed, MD Abbott Anis Ahmed, CEO Sante Tauqeer ul Haq, ED Phar­ma Bureau Ms. Ayesha Tammy Haq and senior officers from FBR and Fi­nance Division attended the meeting