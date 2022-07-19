Staff Reporter

Pharma industry reps meet Miftah

ISLAMABAD    –    Federal Minis­ter for Finance and Rev­enue Miftah Ismail held a meeting with representa­tives of Pakistan’s phar­maceutical industry to discuss tax related issues. The chair was briefed about the contribution of the pharmaceutical industry in the economic development of the coun­try. The matters related to sales tax on import of raw material and refunds of sales tax faced by the pharmaceutical indus­try in Pakistan were also discussed in the meeting. Finance Minister Miftah Ismail acknowledged the contribution of phar­maceutical industry and stressed that the present government is commit­ted to resolve the opera­tional issues being faced by various sectors of the economy. He further as­sured the delegation to resolve the issues faced by the pharmaceutical industry at earliest. The finance minister direct­ed the relevant authori­ties to undertake the required measures for addressing the concerns of pharmaceutical indus­try. Shahid Khaqan Ab­basi, MNA, Bilal Kiyani, Coordinator to the PM on economy, Rana Ihsan Afzal, Coordinator to PM on Commerce & Indus­try, Chairman FBR, CEO GSK Ms Erum Shakir Ra­him, CEO Ferozsons Os­man Waheed, MD Abbott Anis Ahmed, CEO Sante Tauqeer ul Haq, ED Phar­ma Bureau Ms. Ayesha Tammy Haq and senior officers from FBR and Fi­nance Division attended the meeting

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Indian oppressive state apparatus failed to stop freedom struggle of Kashmiris: PM

National

Fawad claims five govt MNAs in contact with PTI

National

Zain Qureshi not contender a for CM: SM Qureshi

National

Shireen Mazari says ‘recorder’ found in her bedroom

Islamabad

Pakistan reports 459 coronavirus cases, no death in 24 hours

Islamabad

Rana Sana’s statement political hooliganism: Sheikh Rashid 

Islamabad

Kashmiris observe ‘Accession to Pakistan Day’

Business

Rupee continues to fall against USD

Lahore

ATC extends PTI leaders’ bail in ‘Azadi March’ case

National

Power shortage increases load-sheading up to 8 hours

1 of 11,551

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More