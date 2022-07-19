PHC stops re-investigation into mega KP projects

PESHAWAR – Peshawar High Court (PHC) has stopped re-inquiry into the cases of several key projects of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Monday.

The Public Accounts Committee had issued directives for re-investigations into the cases of Malam Jaba resort, Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), Billion Tree Tsunami, and Bank of Khyber. However, a two-member bench comprising Justice Lal Jan Khattak and Justice Shahid Khan stopped the re-inquiry.

Qazi Jawad Ehsanullah Qureshi advocate, while pleading the case on behalf of the petitioners, stated that on July 7, the PAC had issued an unlawful directive for re-investigations into the mega projects of KP.

The lawyer said that the PAC was not authorized to order re-investigations into the schemes when the court had already decided these cases. The petitioners’ counsel said the Malam Jaba case had been closed by the PHC through the NAB ordinance, while the BRT case had been referred to the State Bank of Pakistan for a probe.