Shahid Khan

PHC stops re-investigation into mega KP projects

PESHAWAR – Peshawar High Court (PHC) has stopped re-inquiry into the cases of several key projects of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Monday.

The Public Accounts Committee had issued directives for re-investigations into the cases of Malam Jaba resort, Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), Billion Tree Tsunami, and Bank of Khyber. However, a two-member bench comprising Justice Lal Jan Khattak and Justice Shahid Khan stopped the re-inquiry.

Qazi Jawad Ehsanullah Qureshi advocate, while pleading the case on behalf of the petitioners, stated that on July 7, the PAC had issued an unlawful directive for re-investigations into the mega projects of KP.

The lawyer said that the PAC was not authorized to order re-investigations into the schemes when the court had already decided these cases. The petitioners’ counsel said the Malam Jaba case had been closed by the PHC through the NAB ordinance, while the BRT case had been referred to the State Bank of Pakistan for a probe.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Khurram lauds ECP for conducting by-elections in transparent manner

National

Sustainable growth not possible without addressing population issue: Qadir Patel

National

July 17 win was success of Imran’s narrative, says Parvez Elahi

National

Zain’s victory strengthens Qureshi; will this fortune rise further?

National

492 fresh Covid-19 cases reported: NIH

National

PTI will form its govt in Punjab, claims Rashid

National

20 die as two boats carrying wedding party capsize in Indus River

National

Two Indian army officers killed, four injured in IIOJK blast

National

Justice Mansoor asks SC staff to fix petition against Imran in open court

National

PM lauds Hamza for holding peaceful by-polls, Maryam for ‘best campaign’

1 of 9,462

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More