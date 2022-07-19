PM lauds Hamza for holding peaceful by-polls, Maryam for ‘best campaign’

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday acknowledged the efforts of the leaders and workers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz for ensuring the holding of by-elections of the Punjab Assembly in a peaceful manner.

In a tweet, the prime minister appreciated the government of Punjab under Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz for conducting peaceful elections. “The Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz deserves congratulations for conducting peaceful elections,” he said.

He lauded Pakistan Muslim League Vice-President Maryam Nawaz for running the “best election campaign” for the party.

Also, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said that on the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, an important meeting of the leaders of the coalition parties of the government and PDM will be held in Lahore on Tuesday (today).

In a statement on Monday, she said that in the meeting to be held at 96-H Model Town, the leaders of the coalition parties of the government and PDM will review the overall situation in the country. The meeting will discuss important matters.

Marriyum Aurangzeb also said that the people of Punjab had always reposed full confidence in the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz). The party would continue the journey of exemplary service to the people of Punjab in the same spirit and historical tradition, she said in a tweet.

She said that the PML-N would be further strengthened in 16 constituencies of Punjab Assembly. “This is the first election in history, the transparency of which even the worst political opponents cannot point a finger at,” Marriyum Aurangzeb maintained. She expressed the hope that Imran would apologise for his insulting behavior towards the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The minister said that PML-N strongly believed in fair, transparent and impartial elections and following democratic norms and Sunday’s election was its practical demonstration. When Imran Khan was in power at federal level and in the Punjab, he created records of rigging and violated the constitution on April 3 in an effort to cling to power, she added. On the contrary, the PML-N did not use its power in the Federation and Punjab to kidnap the staff of the ECP, transgress and violate the constitution.